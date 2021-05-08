ENTERTAINMENT

Net Worth: Neha Kakkar is the only landlord to have assets worth so many crores, she gives competition to her husband in terms of earning

In the Bollywood film industry, more than one singer came and made a mark, out of these singers, Neekali Neha Kakkar, shining like a star, has reached the stage that her name is on the juba of every child, she has made her name in the Bollywood film industry. Neha Kakkar is the only mistress of wealth worth so many crores, but gave one song more than one.

Let me tell you, recently, the marriage of singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh, both of which were very much discussed. But talk about her lifestyle, she is always in the news.

Her dressing sense is also dominated by social media. Neha is very active on social media. Talking about Neha’s total assets, she has assets ranging from 50 to 60 crores. Neha takes around 10 to 15 lakh rupees for a song. Let me tell you that Neha is very much mourned for expensive vehicles. There are many big cars including Neha’s Audi Range Rover.

