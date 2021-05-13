ENTERTAINMENT

Net Worth: Radhey’s actress Disha Patni owns the property of crores

Bollywood actress Disha Patni is still new in the film industry, but her fan following is tremendous. These days, the direction of Radhe film is very much discussed, by the way, talk about the style statement of the direction is not less than any of the top actresses. Disha is often seen in expensive outfits.

Today we are going to tell you a special thing about Disha Patni’s royalty. Knowing this, you can probably guess that the net worth of the 26-year direction is Rs 55 crore, while his annual income is 17 crore.

26 years old Disha lives in a house of 5 crores. You will be surprised to know that this house of Disha has not been bought by her parents but by them. In 2017, she gave herself a gift to Disha’s apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Not only this, Disha is also very fond of expensive trains.

