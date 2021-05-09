Net Worth: You will be surprised to know the total wealth of Sonu Sood, the Messiah in Corona

Corona’s daily figures are astonishing. The second wave of Corona has shaken everyone. Many Bollywood stars have come forward to help, Sonu Sood is constantly helping people, on social media, sometimes people at the airport are requesting him for help. Well today we will talk about the total wealth of Sonu Sood

According to sources, Sonu Sood’s total assets are around 130 crores. Apart from the actress, Sonu Sood also has well-known advertisements and he also does hotel business. Sonu Sood owns a chain of hotels. In this way, Sonu Sood earns a significant amount of money.

By the way, along with Sonu Sood, many other Bollywood celebs have also come forward to help, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli as well as others are also helping people to win the battle against Corona. .