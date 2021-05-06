Netanyahu again fails to form new government in Israel, for the third time in a year in general elections

The Israeli president on Wednesday chose Yar Lapid, a centrist politician and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strongest rival, to try to form a new government, but the road to his success was still uncertain.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rivlin announced that after a series of consultative talks earlier in the day with leaders of other parties, he came to the conclusion that Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yash Attid Party, had the “highest” Opportunities “. Government, Xinhua News reports.

During consultative talks with Rivlin, the leader of the seven-seater Nationalist Party named Yamina, Naftali Bennett, said he was not denying an alliance with Lapid.

Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Islamic movement’s party in Israel, which holds four seats in parliament, said he would “positively cooperate with anyone who would be tasked to form the government”.

Rivlin said he expected “a stable government” to be set up to avoid a fifth round of elections in two years, following a series of past uncertainties and a sluggish political deadlock.

Israel’s longest-serving leader, Netanyahu, 71, has been fighting to hold office through four inconclusive elections since 2019 and denies corruption charges.