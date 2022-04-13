Netball: Going to orange light means fans can finally return to supporting ANZ Premiership sides

But the lack of crowds has not been a problem for the ANZ Premiership so far this season, with COVID-19 providing the biggest disruption.

So far, six matches have been forced to be postponed due to positive COVID cases within the squads.

As a result, the Northern Mystics haven’t played in nearly two weeks, while the Northern Stars have only been able to take the court in two of their six matches.

The two Auckland-based sides are instead in a closed-door friendly match at the Trusts Arena on Wednesday night.

“You can train as much as you want, but at the end of the day, playing matches — there’s no substitute for it,” Mystics assistant coach Rob Wright told Newshub.