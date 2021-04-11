ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix and chill: Get ready for date night with these saucy movies – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Netflix and chill: Get ready for date night with these saucy movies – Film Daily

Netflix & chill is the new date night everyone’s been agreeing to since the COVID-19 pandemic has made it really difficult to enjoy dates outside of the house. Even before the pandemic date nights at home with Netflix on the television were still a totally fun option.

For some couples, it’s just an excuse to hook up! For other couples, watching a good movie together can be a bonding experience. These edgy date night movies on Netflix are perfect.

Contents hide
1 Duck Butter
2 Frank & Lola
3 Lovesong
4 After We Collided
5 Madame Claude
6 American Honey

Duck Butter

Duck Butter is a 2018 comedy perfect for date night and available for streaming on Netflix as we speak. The premise is about two beautiful young women who are on the brink of throwing in the towel when it comes to love. They have been used & abused by every person they’ve attempted to get close to in the past and have become jaded about relationships entirely.

The two women decide they should spend twenty-four hours locked up together (by choice) to enjoy hourly sexual activities with one another. Instead of viewing their twenty-four hours as a carnal and purely physical experiment, they end up developing real emotional feelings.

Frank & Lola

Frank & Lola is a very intense date night movie to watch on Netflix as it pushes the boundaries of honesty, truth, and commitment. A man is in love with his new girlfriend until he discovers dark secrets from her past that make him think he doesn’t really know her at all. She suddenly cheats on him with another man from her past who controls her in a way that’s very complicated to understand.

Lovesong

Lovesong was released in 2016 and tells the story of two female best friends who have been through it all together. One woman, Sarah, is trying not to crumble at the thought of her failing marriage, so she decides to take her daughter on a road trip with her best friend, Mindy. Mindy is someone who has always been there for Sarah so their connection goes deeper than words.

Along the way during their journey together, they discuss Sarah’s marriage and Mindy’s future marriage since Mindy is engaged to marry her fiance very soon. The intimacy between them continues to build through their openness & honesty.

After We Collided

After We Collided is a 2020 Netflix date night movie perfect for people who love a high-intensity romance. The movie is based on a story written by Anna Todd that blew up in popularity on Wattpad, the book reading site.

The movie starts off with an interesting revelation: The male lead only chose to pursue the female lead because of a bet. Pretty messed up! She decides to dump him and he becomes desperate to get back in her good graces. Everything about this story is explosive . . . total emotional roller coaster.

Madame Claude

Madame Claude is a date night movie that was just added to Netflix in 2021. The movie is about a woman named Madame Claude who lived her life in Paris during the 1960s. She is on top of the world and totally in control when it comes to her freedom & finances because she makes a living as a high-end escort.

She is able to control & manipulate the men in her life through the use of her sexuality. Everything is going swimmingly well for her – until a beautiful young sex worker enters the scene creating some competition.

American Honey

Sasha Lane & Shia LaBeouf led the way in 2016’s American Honey. The movie is about a teenage girl who is ready to run away from her abusive home because she’s absolutely miserable. She’s so tired of her circumstances that she decides she needs to do something drastic.

She meets a boy who is part of a door-to-door sales group and tags along with him. They catch feelings for each other quickly, but their love story is also riddled with some sporadic issues.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
870
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
866
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
772
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
761
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
714
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
681
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
679
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top