Netflix announces Bubba Wallace docuseries

Netflix in the present day revealed plans for a Bubba Wallace docuseries, following NASCAR’s solely Black driver as he competes all through the 2021 season, his first with 23XI Racing and new crew house owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

***START YOUR ENGINES ?*** So excited to announce that Netflix is teaming up with NASCAR driver @BubbaWallace for a documentary sequence that takes us behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season via the eyes of the ONLY Black driver on the high degree of the game.?? pic.twitter.com/Wy3dpx7wIi — Sturdy Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 22, 2021

Wallace himself tweeted after the information was launched, saying he’s wanting ahead to each making it and sharing it:

You realize me…I prefer to maintain issues actual and uncooked. Pumped to have @netflix seize these moments to share with you guys. ?? — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 22, 2021

Deadline has extra particulars on the sequence, which stays untitled and and not using a launch date:

The untitled sequence, from 300 Studios and Boardwalk Footage and directed and produced by Erik Parker, will take viewers behind the 2021 NASCAR season via Wallace’s eyes. The Netflix sequence will discover Wallace, Jordan and Hamlin’s newly-formed 23XI Racing squad, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and past. Govt producers for the docuseries are Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin for 300 Studios; Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma for Boardwalk Footage; Matt Summers, Tim Clark, and Tally Hair for NASCAR. Rob Ford serves as co-executive producer.

Netflix can be residence to F1: Drive to Survive, which isn’t solely a superb racing docuseries however among the best behind-the-scenes sports activities documentaries typically. The Bubba Wallace sequence will clearly have a give attention to only one driver, however Wallace is a compelling determine and his function within the sport makes him very well-suited as the middle for a present like this.

Presumably it is going to be out someday this winter; the NASCAR season wraps up on November seventh, so a launch forward of the February begin of the 2022 season appears possible.

