ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix Announces ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ With America Ferrari Set To Direct

Posted on

Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winning actor, producer, director and activist America Ferrer is all set to make her feature directorial debut with ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ on Netflix. The film will be based on a screenplay adapted by Linda Yvette Chavez (‘Gentrified’) of the New York Times, Erica L. Is a bestselling novel of the same name by Sanchez, which will co-produce ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’. Netflix

The novel, Is I Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter ‘, is a touching, laughably funny contemporary YA that finds itself amidst the pressures, hopes and stereotypes of losing a sister and growing up in a Mexican American home. The novel was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2017 and went on to win the Tomas Rivey Mexican American Children’s Book Award in 2018.

According to Netflix, the story is of Julia Reyes, the former and strong-willed teenage daughter of first-generation Mexican immigrants. She often struggles with her more traditional parents, who want her to be like the Platonic ideal of a Mexican daughter, just like her sister Olga. However, when Olga is killed in a tragic accident, it is up to Julia to hold her family together.

Anonymous Content, which opted for the rights to the book under the company’s first-look deal with Avitas Creative Management, will create ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Dotter’ with Macro.

Doreen Wilcox Little for Anonymous Content, Charles D. for MAC DRO. King and Poppy Hanks and David Kuhn will serve as producers for Avitus Creative Management. Netflix movie. Executive producers include Michelle Browner of Avitas, and Greta Fuente of Macro.

America Ferrari, who will direct her first feature film with ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ at Netflix, has several notable television and film credits to her name. These include the hit ABC show Ugly Betty, Diego Luna’s biopic, Cesar Chavez, (ALMA Award Special Achievement in Film), his award-winning performance on the Oscar® nominated franchise films ‘How to Train Your Dragon’, ‘The Sisterhood’. Traveling Pants’ and ‘Real Women Have Curves’. Her most recent work is the NBC workplace comedy, ‘Superstore’ in which she stars, produces and directs; And Netflix’s ‘Gentrified’ which she is currently executive producing and directing.

No other details have been revealed about the cast, crew and release date of ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ by Netflix.

Stay tuned to binged.com for all the latest entertainment updates!

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });