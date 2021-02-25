Netflix Announces ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ With America Ferrari Set To Direct

Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winning actor, producer, director and activist America Ferrer is all set to make her feature directorial debut with ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ on Netflix. The film will be based on a screenplay adapted by Linda Yvette Chavez (‘Gentrified’) of the New York Times, Erica L. Is a bestselling novel of the same name by Sanchez, which will co-produce ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’. Netflix

The novel, Is I Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter ‘, is a touching, laughably funny contemporary YA that finds itself amidst the pressures, hopes and stereotypes of losing a sister and growing up in a Mexican American home. The novel was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2017 and went on to win the Tomas Rivey Mexican American Children’s Book Award in 2018.

According to Netflix, the story is of Julia Reyes, the former and strong-willed teenage daughter of first-generation Mexican immigrants. She often struggles with her more traditional parents, who want her to be like the Platonic ideal of a Mexican daughter, just like her sister Olga. However, when Olga is killed in a tragic accident, it is up to Julia to hold her family together.

Anonymous Content, which opted for the rights to the book under the company’s first-look deal with Avitas Creative Management, will create ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Dotter’ with Macro.

Doreen Wilcox Little for Anonymous Content, Charles D. for MAC DRO. King and Poppy Hanks and David Kuhn will serve as producers for Avitus Creative Management. Netflix movie. Executive producers include Michelle Browner of Avitas, and Greta Fuente of Macro.

America Ferrari, who will direct her first feature film with ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ at Netflix, has several notable television and film credits to her name. These include the hit ABC show Ugly Betty, Diego Luna’s biopic, Cesar Chavez, (ALMA Award Special Achievement in Film), his award-winning performance on the Oscar® nominated franchise films ‘How to Train Your Dragon’, ‘The Sisterhood’. Traveling Pants’ and ‘Real Women Have Curves’. Her most recent work is the NBC workplace comedy, ‘Superstore’ in which she stars, produces and directs; And Netflix’s ‘Gentrified’ which she is currently executive producing and directing.

No other details have been revealed about the cast, crew and release date of ‘I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ by Netflix.

Stay tuned to binged.com for all the latest entertainment updates!