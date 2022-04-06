Netflix documentary claims Prince Charles sought Jimmy Saville’s advice

English media personality Sir Jimmy Saville sexually abused hundreds of victims throughout his life. News of the abuse—the Metropolitan Police put the total number of victims at 589, with most of their victims under the age of 18—only came to light after his death, and details of his life and crimes are detailed on Netflix. Jimmy Saville: A British Horror StoryA mini-series directed by Rowan Deacon.

A revelation from the new Netflix documentary is Savile’s decades-long association with Prince Charles. according to this Times, The deacon “gained access to dozens of letters in which the prince regularly sought guidance from the presenter.”

On 14 January 1987, Prince Charles wrote to Saville, “Maybe I’m wrong, but you…