Netflix India »List of upcoming films released by TMTyOne.com

Here is the list of upcoming films released by Netflix India. This list is based solely on the announcements of the producer / production house and therefore the release date may be different. In 2021, streaming services will continue to come up with new and unique content.

Read: List of upcoming web series releases by Netflix India

List of upcoming films:

  • Ajeeb Daastaans
  • Nightingale
  • Dhamaka
  • Haseen dillruba
  • The magician
  • Jagame Thandhiram
  • Meenakshi Sundareshwar
  • Milestone
  • Navarsa
  • trapped in
  • Penthouse
  • Sardar’s grandson
  • The pupil

