Netflix K-drama ‘Law School episode 7’ Release date and time!

The most anticipated and latest Korean series titled “Law School” has been premiered on the Ott platform “Netflix”. Now fans are waiting for the telecast time and date of the 7th episode all around the world. Law school is consist of the story of a group of a first-year law student, later they get stuck into the strange thing.

Law School Episode 7: Release Date and Time

The seventh episode of the most entertaining series “Law School” has been recently scheduled to be debuted over the world on 5th May 2021, Wednesday, Law School Episode 7 is ready to hit the screens at 9 pm in South Korea on 5th May 2021, Wednesday. While the local timing on Netflix is at 11 pm.

The audience is excited to watch the 7th episode as the previous episode is consists of a loss of suspense a hence they are curious to know the upcoming sequel of the series. Fans of the Law School is being impatient and they are eagerly waiting for the telecast of the seventh episode. So, your wait is over as it is all set to hit the ott platform on 5th May 2021.

Here’s the full international breakdown of Law School Episode 7:-

Law School Episode 7 Pacific Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 7 AM PDT on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Law School Episode 7 Central Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 9 AM DCT on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Law School Episode 7 Eastern Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 10 AM ECT on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Law School Episode 7 British Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 3 OM BST on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Law School Episode 7 European Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 4 PM CEST on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Law School Episode 7 Philipins Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 10 PM PHT on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Law School Episode 7 Korea Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 11 PM KST on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Law School Episode 7 Australia Time:-

Law School Episode 7 is all set to hit the video streaming app ‘Netflix at 11:30 PM ACST on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

