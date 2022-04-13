Netflix releases Caustic trailer with a new villain

for season 4 of their cult series strange thingsNetflix unveiled a trailer that’s as intense as it is disturbing.

After three years of waiting, a pandemic, several postponements and some hair experiments, the teens strange things Now well developed, and more ready than ever to re-invest the platform on N Red through the prism of a fourth, and let’s remember, an eventful season before the last.

Six months after the Battle of Starcourt, the evil in Hawkins still remains. If Joyce, Will and Eleven are forced to leave an American suburb for security reasons, Mike and the rest of the gang still live there, while Sheriff Hopper, presumed dead, is being held prisoner in Russia.

a narrative explosion that therefore justifies the comparison game of Thrones What did Matt and Ross Duffer talk about? deadline, While the characters have borrowed …