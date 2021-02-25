Netflix Reveals Mega $ 500 Million 2021 Plan for Original Korean Content!

In recent years, Korean dramas and films have caught the imagination of audiences around the world. The popularity of Korean content has skyrocketed among millennials, with millions of young adults tuning in to watch K-dramas, as they are called. Not only youngsters, Korean creations also like older audiences. And where the hit content is, Netflix is ​​bound to follow.

Yesterday evening, streaming company Netflix revealed a $ 500 million investment mega plan created and executed exclusively for streaming on its platform in South Korea. Netflix unveiled the first picture of its entire upcoming Korean content slate – currently and under development. This is the only eye-popping figure of $ 500 million Netflix There are plans to spend in 2021 for its Korean origins.

Netflix’s Korean origins have proved to be great hits for the streamer, a trend that began with its first Korean-origin Kingdom. The series is hugely popular globally, and fans have been waiting for the show’s season 3 to stream. Kingdom is one of the 80+ original shows and films that Netflix has commissioned in South Korea.

Kingdom S3 One of the upcoming slates was the first glimpse Netflix shared at a star-studded event held in Seoul. Others include Bao Do-na and Lee Joon starrer The Silent Sea, a sci-fi series about a team that was sent to an abandoned research facility on the moon; Yeon Sang-ho, director of an upcoming series Hellbound, Train to Busan; Squid Game, a thriller about a secret survival game with a $ 40 million prize; BDSM drama film Moral Sense, about an office worker with a secret BDSM fetish who is discovered by his female co-worker who forces him to get into a male-sub-female-dominant relationship with her; The action thriller Carter, directed by Jung Byung-gill, about a man who wakes up in a motel room with no memory of who he is, other than a voice in his ear that tells him “Carter” Says. Following voice orders, Carter goes on an exhilarating mission to rescue a kidnapped girl; Netflix’s first Korean sitcom, So Not Worth It; The soul of the reality series Back; Documentary My Love, among others.

The ‘See what is next Korea’ Netflix event was attended by more than a dozen Korean actors and directors. Netflix also reported on the incident that it currently has more than 3.8 million subscribers in South Korea.