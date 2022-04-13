Netflix unveils thriller Stranger Things season 4 trailer as a supernatural threat

Netflix has unveiled an exciting new trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The popular streaming show – which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, David Harbor as Jim Hopper and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler – is returning next month on May 27 for a bumper-sized first half of the fourth season. .

The new trailer begins with a terrifying voice that rings and says: “You’ve broken everything – your suffering is almost over,” before the group goes about their daily school life, trying to fit in. Are you trying?

However, when a supernatural threat knocks, Eleven is forced to intervene.

They’ll Swap Schools for the Upside Down

It is shown in the trailer that government officials are interrogating those who beg them.


