Netflix’s ‘365 Days: This Day’ trailer reveals trouble in paradise

Apr 08, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

Netflix has finally revealed the trailer of its erotic offering 365 Days: This Day. After the dramatic cliffhanger in the first movie 365 Daysfans were left guessing about Laura Biel’s (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) fate for almost two years. But,…