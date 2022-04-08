Netflix’s ‘Elite’ Season 6 – Cast, News, Release Date, Spoilers

Another year at Las Encinas means a lot more drama for the students of the elite Spanish school. Season 5 of Elite has officially dropped, and if you already know how things usually go down in this school, it means you know things will soon be heating up for a certain couple while another person may not live to see another day…



Of course, anything can happen in Eliteespecially as we also get ready for another season of fun. So what is going to happen in season 6? It’ll be a thrill to find out, no doubt.

Here’s everything you need to know about Elite season 6.

Is Elite season 6 happening?

Elite was originally renewed for season 6 back in October 2021, so yes, it’s officially happening. Netflix confirmed the big news while also posting about the new short story episodes that…