Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde starring Ana de Armas: Everything we know so far

The long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” may finally be available to stream soon — but it will be strictly for adults.

The film recently made headlines in the US after it was given an NC-17 rating for sexual content, which equates to an 18+ rating here, meaning it is intended for an adult audience only. It is the first Netflix film to receive the certification.

The film has been in production for a while, but with writer/director Andrew Dominic finally starting shooting in 2019. One of the film’s producers is legendary Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, and Knives Out and No Time to Die star Ana de Armas in the film.

digital spy Reports Armas told The Times that she was struggling to recover Monroe’s voice, saying:…