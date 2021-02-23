Netflix’s ‘The Irregals’, a Sherlock Holmes Supernatural spin-off, gets a release date!

Now it’s exciting! Netflix is ​​all set to launch a new series’Irregular’, A supernatural spin-off of Sherlock Holmes. The global streaming giant has revealed the series’ first look and it’s about that strong trepidation it feels. ‘The Irregulars’ will premiere on Netflix on March 26.

‘The Iridarns’ are found in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes novels, where they are a group of street children who help Sherlock when asked by him to find out some of the things he wants to do. do. But in this latest Netflix series, producer Tom Bidwell focuses on these children, and remembers them as older teenagers rather than younger children.

According to NetflixIn ‘Irregular’, this gang of troubled teenagers find themselves working for Doctor Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes, discovering a sinister darkness to which they must give up. This time it should be them, not Sherlock Holmes, who must save London from an imminent black magical menace.

Meet the Irregulars – A gang of troubled teenagers who find themselves working for Doctor Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes only discover a sinister darkness they must defeat. 26 March pic.twitter.com/jbqTySJRlL – Netflix queue (@netflixqueue) 22 February, 2021

Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) in Mes the Irrites’ and Drs. There will also be Watson (Royce Pierreson), but this series will not be around him. The gang is led by a fierce girl B (played by Thadia Graham) and consists of her younger sister Jessie (Darcy Shaw) and friends Billy (Jojo Macari), Spike (McCall David) and Leopold (Harrison Osterfield).

Netflix’s’ The Irregals’ will be packed with suspense, romance and action, with the theme of supernatural horror and Sherlock Holmes’ signed investigative thrills. In addition, photos from the first look of ‘The Irregals’ released by Netflix give those surgical vibes set to complete for the Dark Series set to launch on Netflix on March 26, 2021.