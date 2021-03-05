ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix’s Yes Day: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

How are my readers doing? Let us give you a good time with a family with Netflix. Yes Day is a mixture of comedy and family fun. The film is based on Amy Krause Rosenthal’s book Yes Day. Miguel Arteta directed the pilot by Justin Malen. Know what can happen when you start saying no to every yes that you have never said.

Release Date: Yes Goodbye

The film will be released on Netflix on March 12, 2021 as an original from Netflix. The film Yes Day takes you on an adventure tour of an hour and twenty-six minutes to Los Angeles.

It is only a few days away, so make sure your parents take a look at it with you. Who knows? What if they too agree for a yes day?

Dali: yes bye

Allison Torres is played by Jennifer garner And played the role of Carlos Torres Edgar ramirezThe roles of Katie, Nando and Ellie Torres are played by Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Kargenilla. The role of Jean is played by a Fortune fimster. While Laila is played by Megan Scott.

The film also stars other actors such as June Diane Rafael, Arturo Castro, Gabriella Sarmiano Wilson, Nat Faxon and Molly Sims.

Box: yes bye

The story describes a whole series of adventures that the Torres family did on Yes Day. The parents of three children, Alison and Carlos, decide to agree to their children’s twenty-four-hour talk.

But these twenty-four hours worked a miracle and brought the family closer than ever. It seems that parents acting like children can be fun at times. Watch the trailer, I bet you guys will be shocked.

When you are planning Yes Day for all the family, you can also watch some series. Disney plus to be released High School Musical: Music: Series Season 2 soon. We already have some updates for this.

Trailer: what we call cool parent

