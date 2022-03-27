Netherlands in the Dark for Earth Hour

Across the Netherlands, lights went out for an hour at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for Earth Hour, an international program to focus on climate change. Lights were switched off from Martinitoren in Groningen and the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in Breda and Amsterdam Port in Haarlem.

Families and dozens of town halls also took part in the action, as can be seen on social media. In Rotterdam, the World Wildlife Fund organized a “Switch of the Moment” at the Boijmann van Beuningen depot. Pianist Reuben Hein was accompanied by music from that moment. “Earth Hour is important because it makes people aware that we need to be more frugal with what we have,” he said.

Astronaut Andre Kuipers is the ambassador of the World Wildlife Fund. “The Earth is insecure, let’s…