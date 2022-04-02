Netherlands, Mane’s Senegal and host, Ecuador’s hurdles in Qatar

Ecuador will have tough rivals in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar, with the first clear favorite being the Netherlands, who, Upon their return to the World Cup after their absence in Russia 2018, they would almost finish in first place in the group stage.,

Its second tough contender would be Senegal. Sadio Mane, with permission from Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Africa’s best player, and hostess, Qatar, It will be, if there are no surprises, the Stone Guest at the party.

The Netherlands returned to the World Cup eight years after crossing the desert. It has cost him the money to fix his position after his infamous absence at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2016 European Championships in France, He reappeared in Eurocopa 2020 played in several countries and reached eighth place.