Netherlands played the first match in Qatar, Belgium started the World Cup two days later. world cup 2022

After the draw, there was still some time to wait for the exact schedule for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

World football association FIFA announced this later in the evening. Striking: Non-host country Qatar is the first to turn, Senegal-Netherlands are the World Cup opener and that’s already at 11. Belgian time. A nice poster with the duel between Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

Belgians will have to wait until Wednesday 23 NovemberThe Red Devils start their tournament with a game against Canada at 8 PM. went to morocco Sunday 27 November at 2 pm. rival and on Thursday 1 December at 4 pm. The Devils finished the group stage against Croatia.