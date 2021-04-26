Netherlands postpones flights to India till May 1 – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Netherlands postpones flights to India till May 1

The Netherlands Ministry of Aviation has mentioned that flights from India might be banned till at the least 1 Might amid considerations in regards to the new coronovirus variants. The Dutch authorities mentioned that it could help India with emergency financing of EUR 1 million which is equal to USD1.2 million.

There might be reductions for cargo flights and plane carrying medical personnel and gear.
An official assertion of the ministry mentioned, “The flight ban might be relevant for passenger flights in India from 6 pm onwards. On Monday, 26 April… there might be a flight ban till at the least 00:01 pm on 1 Might, “the flight ban comes on prime of the entry ban for non-EU residents.

India has recorded the very best variety of new instances and deaths for the reason that onset of the epidemic this week and is dealing with an absence of oxygen. India ranks second with greater than 16.9 instances. India has the fourth highest variety of deaths, which is 192,311 folks.

World Corona Updates: – In the meantime, in keeping with the most recent information launched by US-based Johns Hopkins College, the worldwide caseload of COVID-19 has topped 146.67 million.
Up to now, round 760,000 new instances have been confirmed globally. The illness has killed 3,103,115 folks to this point, whereas greater than 84.5 million sufferers have been cured to this point.
The US stays the nation with the very best single toll of confirmed and demise instances, with 32 million and 572,049 instances respectively.

