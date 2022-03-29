Netherlands vs Germany live stream: how to watch international football online from anywhere and on TV, team news

There’s a mouth watering match up at the Johan Cruijff Arena on this evening, as old foes Holland and Germany go toe-to-toe in what’s set to be a highly competitive encounter, despite its friendly billing. Read on to find out how to watch a Netherlands vs Germany live stream today no matter where you are in the world.

The team news is in and Steven Berghuis, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay all start for the Dutch, while Manuel Neuer returns in goal for the Germans, with Antonio Rüdiger, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sane also starting.

These two neighborly rivals have along history of fiery encounters, while both teams come into this match off the back of well-contested warm up matches at the weekend.

The Dutch played out a hugely entertaining six-goal battle with Denmark on Saturday, with…