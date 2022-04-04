Netherlands want to give Louis van Gaal a ‘never forgettable World Cup’ after cancer diagnosis

Virgil van Dijk has played 46 international matches for the Netherlands.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says he wants to give coach Louis van Gaal an “unforgettable World Cup” in Qatar later this year.

Van Gaal did not tell his players during the recent international break, but van Dijk said they are “being there for him”.

“I was also in shock last night,” he said on Monday.

Liverpool centre-back van Dijk, 30, said: “I messaged him after the interview – it certainly says a lot about him.

“I told him too, he’s probably not the kind of guy who needs a lot of sympathy, he’s just like that.”

Van Gaal began his third spell as coach of the Netherlands last August, having previously failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, before finishing third in 2014.

Dutch…