Netherlands World Cup draw 2022: Group A results Senegal, matches, fixtures, star players, roster and coach

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands is set to return to the biggest stage in Qatar. Louis van Gaal is in his third round as head coach and will be determined to guide his country to their first World Cup success, which saw them reach third place in 2014.

Van Gaal has been able to call on some high-quality players, such as Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona midfielder Frankie de Jong, but it remains to be seen whether the Dutch are able to go all the way.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the Netherlands in the tournament and what they might face in the group stages.