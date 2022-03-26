Netizens hail ‘Legend’ Triple H after he announces in-ring retirement, THIS is how WWE superstars reacted

WWE legend Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring action on Friday, citing health issues. After starting his wrestling career in 1992, ‘The Game’, as his fans fondly call him, suffered several heart problems last September, forcing him to spend time on his illustrious career. Had to be

Smith on ESPN’s First Take, Triple H confirmed that he will no longer participate in WWE matches as an active wrestler, but will remain associated with the franchise in other roles.

“I won’t – I’ll never wrestle again. First of all, I…