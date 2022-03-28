Netizens unleash meme fest after police convoy carrying gangster Mukhtar Ansari breaks down

On Monday (March 28), the convoy carrying gangster Mukhtar Ansari to Lucknow broke down in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. Ansari was to be produced before a Lucknow court in connection to a case of illegal land grabbing through forged documents.

The notorious criminal was being ferried from Banda jail by the jail authorities and the district police when the vehicle broke down in the middle of the road. News agency ANI has shared visuals where two men were seen physically pushing the convoy of Mukhtar Ansari.

Uttar Pradesh | Van carrying Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to Lucknow breaks down, in Banda pic.twitter.com/Y6IPwdDrWc – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

Netizens share memes after car of Mukhtar Ansari broke down

The unexpected incident sparked a meme fest…