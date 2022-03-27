Nets Injury Report Against Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in New York on Sunday evening, and have announced their injury reports for the game.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Hornets can be seen in a tweet embedded below from the team’s Twitter account.

The Nets came into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39–35 record in 74 games played so far this season.

They trounced the Miami Heat 110-95 in Florida on Sunday evening.

