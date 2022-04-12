Nets recover at the right time: Will play Seth Curry vs Cavs, Goran Dragic clears

Every game is bigger from this point on. That’s a post-season thing, even if only the play-in tournament and the nets are getting healthy at the same time.

On Monday, the Nets held practice and while there was much discussion about the possibility of Ben Simmons’ return, perhaps even in the first round of the playoffs, the big news was that two of their experienced guards, Seth Curry, were out of ankle on Sunday. With the problem, and Goran Dragic, coming back from a COVID-19 infection, the Nets face the Cavaliers on Tuesday. That would ease a lot of pressure on Kyrie Irving who has led all NBA players in minutes per run since the All-Star break—about 42. (Kevin Durant is in second place.)

Curry, who has admitted that his ankle needs rest and has been officially listed…