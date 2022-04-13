Nets top Cavaliers to finish seventh in Eastern Conference playoffs

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in play Tuesday night to take the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference-opener.

The Nets held a 20-point lead after a quarter and repeatedly shooed away the Cavaliers to earn a matchup with No. 2 seeded Boston in the series starting Sunday.

Irving made his first 12 shots before being dismissed to a 3-pointer rim in the fourth quarter.

A preseason NBA Finals favorite who sprinted through a turbulent season and finished 10th as he entered the final week of the regular season, the Nets have amassed five consecutive wins. Along with Durant and Irving, they are more dangerous than usual…