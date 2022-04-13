Nets vs Cavaliers scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant shine in play-in game, Nets move on to face Celtics in NBA playoffs

The opening game of the play-in tournament was certainly entertaining.

Behind games from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets held off a spirited Cavaliers squad to win a 115–108 victory, meaning they earned a first-round matchup with the Celtics.

Irving, who made his first 11 shots, finished the night with 34 points on 12-for-15 shooting to go with 12 assists, while Durant finished with 25 points, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals. Did.

The Cavaliers will now face the winner of a game between the Hawks and the Hornets, led by 34 points from Darius Garland.

The Sporting News tracked live scoring updates and highlights of the Nets vs Cavaliers. View full results of play-in games.

Nets vs Cavaliers Score

