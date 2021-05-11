Neu-Tech Unveils a Pet Safe Sanitizing Blue Light That Kills a Wide Range of Bacteria – PRNewswire

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Animal experts and owners are finding that there is an easier and SAFER way to keep their animals healthy. Every day pets are being exposed to people, other animals, pollutants, surface contamination and more. Cleaning is difficult and infectious pathogens can stay active for up to two weeks raising the risk of an outbreak. By adding this Pet SAFE blue bacteria killing light, pets and animals will have a better chance of not getting sick.



Cat Breeding Facility



French Bulldog Breeding Facility



The Dual Anti-Germicidal light comes with both a White Area light and a Blue Bacteria killing light. It also includes a Remote Control that has 18 different functions including; timers, 30 minutes, 2 hours or 8 hours. Dimmers, 25%, 50% or 75%. The Blue and White Light can be used together or separately.

Veterinarians, Pet Owners, Breeders, Kennels and more are finding that their animals are not getting as sick when the Blue Lights are added. One Kennel that trains dogs for Veterans had a big issue with the new dogs coming in with kennel cough. They found after installing the blue lights over the quarantine section the dogs were able to be removed 93% faster. High end breeders are using them to keep their puppies healthier. As one said “Why not use these there is no back breaking work or harsh chemicals just turn on the light and let it kill the bacteria.”

Firefighters and EMS providers have been using this technology for years in their ambulances to protect their first responders and patients. “if these lights can help save our first responders, then why can’t we use them on our 4-legged friends to do the same.” Says Gary Neumann, VP Neu-Tech.

Neu-Tech Energy Solutions provides a wide assortment of LED lights that kill bacteria and help relieve pain. They have been in the LED lighting business for over 10 years. To learn more, visit http://turnontheblue.com or email inf[email protected].

