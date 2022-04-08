Bryson dechambeau The last two seasons each set new PGA Tour driving distance records, Setting a new standard last year with a nearly 324-yard average. In the tee box before the drive, he often spins rapidly to pump blood and then concentrates very carefully on the speed and force of his respiration. “Breathing helps a lot,” he has spoken,

like helping golfers dechambeau And Jordan Spieth has been at the Masters for the past several years and this weekend at Augusta neuropeak SupporterA sports science company focused on helping its users Perform better, especially under pressure, through accurate breathing, heart rate variability monitoring, and neurofeedback.

its latest device Monitors heart rate and HRV via an ECG belt worn around the sternum…