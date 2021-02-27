New AICTE Pragati Scholarship 2021 Merit List: AICTE Login, Search Selected Candidate List

AICTE Pragati Scholarship Merit Scheme List Available here. All those students who applied online under the AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme, can now check their online revised merit list. Here we will provide you information about the viewing process AICTE Progress Scholarship Selected Candidate List.

With this, we will share with you the important key aspects, benefits and specialties Pragati Scholarship 2021. We will also share with you a step wise guide, through which you will be able to download the selected candidate merit list on the AICTE Pragati Scholarship official website.

AICTE Progress Scholarship Scheme

AICTE Pragati Scholarship All India Council of Technical Education is started every year, which contributes to the progress of the students. Through this scholarship scheme, the council aims to encourage students to pursue advanced and technical education. This scholarship is given to about 4000 students.

In which 2000 students are selected under one diploma and other 2000 student degree courses. All beneficiary students are provided tuition fee of Rs 30,000 and contingency fee of Rs 2000 per month for 10 months. In this scholarship scheme, financial aid will be given to those students who are not able to pay their fees.

Overview of AICTE Progress Scholarship Merit List

Name of scheme AICTE Pragati Scholarship Organization Name All India Council for Technical Education Number of beneficiary students 4000 / – Rs. Beneficiary students category 2000 diploma and 2000 degree holders Scholarship for The girls Advantage monetary gain official website www.aicte-india.org/

Purpose of Progress Scholarship

To give financial aid to each of those students who cannot stand to pay their fees, the public authority has sent the Pragati scholarship. Through this scheme, monetary help will be given to the students, so that they can move forward without thinking of the financial burden. With the help of the scholarship scheme, all understandings will get the necessary right to study.

Progress Scholarship Scheme Features

In this scholarship scheme, the same amount of incentive assistance will be provided to the students of degree / diploma courses.

15% seats are reserved for SC candidate

7.5% seats are reserved for ST candidates

27% seats are reserved for OBC candidate

All beneficiary students will be selected on the basis of their families’ qualifications and financial status.

All those degree / diploma course students whose family income does not exceed 8 lakhs per year can apply online.

Incentive amount under AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme

Under the All India Council for Technical Education, the beneficiary provides many incentives to the students. Pragati Scholarship Scheme. Here we will provide you information about assistance under this scholarship.

Tuition fee incentive amount of Rs. 30,000

2000 / – per month for 10 months as contingency fee reimbursement.

In case of tuition fee waiver / reimbursement, students are eligible to receive an amount of Rs. 30,000 / – for purchase

Npr question list

The books equipment Software The laptop The desktop Vehicle

Apart from this, fees are also charged for payment for competitive examination application form / examination.

The following reservation is proposed as a courtesy to the backward castes under the Pragati Scholarship Scheme.

15% for SC.

7.5% for ST

27% for OBC

Progress scholarship schedule

Scholarship announcement date 24 August 2020 Last date for applying for scholarship 30 November 2020 Deadline for Fault Verification 15 December 2020 Institute Verification Deadline 15 December 2020

Pragati Scholarship Reservation

The decision was taken by AICTE to give reservation to SC, ST and OBC category candidates. For these categories, AICTE has reserved some percentage of the total scholarship, which is as follows:

Selection Procedure for Pragati Scholarship

A merit test will be taken for the Progress Scholarship. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate in this qualifying examination. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the merit of this aptitude test. Reservation quota will be as per the norms of the Government of India. If a seat is vacant in the reserved category, it will be transferred to the general category.

eligibility criteria

Students have to fulfill the eligibility criteria given for application in this scholarship scheme.

In this scholarship scheme, only female students are eligible to apply in total.

Only applicants for degree or diploma courses can apply.

The annual income of the girl’s family should not exceed 8 lakhs.

All applicants’ girls will be selected on the basis of their economic status and qualifications.

Only one student in a family can avail this scholarship.

Candidate should be given admission in 1 year degree / diploma course from any degree AICTE approves institutions Through the centralized admission process of the state / central government of the respective year.

Required documents

You will inevitably need the documents given for AICTE Pragati Scholarship Online Application.

X, XII and other marksheets of application as per requirement

Income certificate for the financial year issued by the Tehsildar within one year

Certificate issued by Director, Head Teacher, Head of Institute

Institution deposited receipt

Student bank account information with IFSC code

Aadhar card

SC, ST, and other certificates

It has been signed by parents proclaiming that the information provided by their child is correct and scholarship amount will be refunded if found to be false at any stage.

Terms and Conditions

Identity size photograph and marks of the candidate should be transferred in JPG or JPEG design

Identity size picture size should not exceed 200 KB and for signature, it should be closer to 50 KB

Those who are accepted through the administration portion cannot differentiate for this grant.

Just the first year wise progress can benefit the grant

The candidate is required to have a general reserve fund account

A prudent person who is benefiting from some other government grant may not benefit this grant.

The grant amount will be carried through the Direct Bank Move (DBT) mode to the applicant’s financial balance.

In the event that qualified candidates in any degree or accreditation level programs have non-access, grants may be transferred for the degree and confirmation program

AICTE Pragati Scholarship Online Application Process

If you meet the above eligibility criteria then you can easily apply online by following the given steps.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on “ register here To create a new profile. After which a confirmation email will come to your registered email which you will have to enter at the designated place.

To create a new profile. After which a confirmation email will come to your registered email which you will have to enter at the designated place. Now login to the official website through this direct link

You will be required to enter your family income and other information by entering the information in the “Personal Statement” section in the “Family and Income Statement” section.

After this, you have to enter the information about your institute and the total fees deposited in the institute “. Institute Details “Section.

“Section. Now enter your bank account information in the last step and upload all the documents and click “PresentedThe button.

AICTE Progress Scholarship Merit List View Process

Here we will provide you information about the viewing process Pragati Scholarship Merit List Online. You can easily see your name in the list by following the given steps.

You will see an option on the website homepage Scholarship Merit List , You have to click on this option.

, You have to click on this option. You click on this option and open the merit list. Under Pragati Scholarship Merit List, you will get the following details-

The merit list will open on your computer and mobile screen. You can download it by clickingdownloadThe button.

Instructions for filling the renewal application form

Before filling the renewal application form for Pragati Scholarship, candidates should carefully read the instructions given below:

All the candidates will have to login to the portal with the help of their registered user ID and password and upload their correct documents.

All the documents uploaded by the candidates should be legible

Documents must be in PDF, JPG or JPEG format

If the documents are not uploaded in JPG format, you can try uploading them in PNG or PDF format

Document size should not exceed 2 MB

The candidate has to mention the tuition and miscellaneous fees in the space provided.

Applicants are required to upload tuition fee receipt issued by the institution

Candidates are required to upload promotion certificate, tuition fee receipt and miscellaneous fee receipt along with renewal certificate.

Before submitting the application, candidates are advised to cross-check the details entered or the documents uploaded.

After submission, candidates cannot enter any details nor upload any documents.

Renewal application process

It is mandatory in the fourth year of the bachelor’s degree to study in the second or third year of the diploma / bachelor’s degree or to submit a renewal application. To submit renewal application, you have to follow the easy steps given: –

First, go to official website Scholarship for Pragati and Sakam Yojana.

Scholarship for Pragati and Sakam Yojana. Enter the ID and password in the space provided on the homepage and click on the “Login” button.

After login to the website, click on the relevant link for renewal.

An application form will open on your screen. Upload all the required details in the form and upload the documents.

Submit the application and take a print out for further use

Helpline number

If you are facing any kind of difficulty on the official website, then you can easily find the solution by contacting the helpline number.

011-26131576-78,80 (10 AM to 5 PM)

In this way, you can easily apply for the AICTE Progress Scholarship and see the name in the merit list.

Also, read – National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Login, Status and Registration Form

We hope you will get the information related to this Pragati Scholarship. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you asked.

If you still have questions related to this, you can ask us through the comments. Apart from this, you can also bookmark our website.

general question

What is AICTE?

The All India Council for Technical Education is abbreviated as AICTE.

What is AICTE Progress Scholarship?

This scholarship is provided by the All India Council for Technical Education to the students of economically weaker section of the society to the best of their ability.

How to apply for AICTE Progress Scholarship?

All information in this regard has been provided. You are requested to read the article from beginning to end.