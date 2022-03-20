New Anita Bhabhi’s entry will be full of suspense, ‘Bhabhi ji’ will be a big hit in the serial

The cast of the popular TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is going to change once again. In the show, the character of Anita Bhabhi will now be played by Vidhisha Srivastava. They are preparing to enter the show in a special way. The threat of Holi is being seen across the country and the new Anita sister-in-law is going to enter the show on the occasion of Holi celebrations. Fans are also excited to see their new sister-in-law. Now Vidhisha herself has talked about her role and about the serial.

New Anita Bhabhi’s banging entry

Vidhisha Srivastava said during the interview- I am very excited to do the iconic character of Anita Bhabhi. It was a wonderful experience shooting with everyone. Holi is my favorite festival. There could not be a better chance for Anita Bhabhi to enter the show. I am eager to see the reaction of the audience. For this role, I am already getting encroachments from people. Because of this I am a little nervous and excited too.

Talking about her entry track, Vidhisha said that- My entry track is going to be very mysterious and thrilling. High voltage drama will be seen in the show. Vibhuti ji will be trapped in the murder trap. The upcoming episode is going to be very suspenseful. Happu Singh and Andoori Bhabhi will also be seen in this. Vibhuti will be seen proving himself innocent in front of Anita, but Anita will be seen losing her temper after hearing this. What will happen next, only time will tell.

Talking about the upcoming episodes, Grand Entry of Anita Bhabhi will be seen on Monday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 pm on &TV. Earlier, two more actresses have played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show. First of all this role was played by Saumya Tandon. After Soumya, Neha Pendesse did this role. Fans liked both of them as Anita Bhabhi. Now Vidhisha is also getting a lot of appreciation for this role.