ENTERTAINMENT

New Anita Bhabhi’s entry will be full of suspense, ‘Bhabhi ji’ will be a big hit in the serial

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • New sister-in-law’s entry will be very special
  • Vidhisha Srivastava is excited about the role

The cast of the popular TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is going to change once again. In the show, the character of Anita Bhabhi will now be played by Vidhisha Srivastava. They are preparing to enter the show in a special way. The threat of Holi is being seen across the country and the new Anita sister-in-law is going to enter the show on the occasion of Holi celebrations. Fans are also excited to see their new sister-in-law. Now Vidhisha herself has talked about her role and about the serial.

New Anita Bhabhi’s banging entry

Vidhisha Srivastava said during the interview- I am very excited to do the iconic character of Anita Bhabhi. It was a wonderful experience shooting with everyone. Holi is my favorite festival. There could not be a better chance for Anita Bhabhi to enter the show. I am eager to see the reaction of the audience. For this role, I am already getting encroachments from people. Because of this I am a little nervous and excited too.

Monalisa’s cute style was seen in the matching hairband of the dress, fans were blown away

Talking about her entry track, Vidhisha said that- My entry track is going to be very mysterious and thrilling. High voltage drama will be seen in the show. Vibhuti ji will be trapped in the murder trap. The upcoming episode is going to be very suspenseful. Happu Singh and Andoori Bhabhi will also be seen in this. Vibhuti will be seen proving himself innocent in front of Anita, but Anita will be seen losing her temper after hearing this. What will happen next, only time will tell.

Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey sparkles in lock up by becoming a seductive princess, Kangana Ranaut said – train us too

just wait for few moments

Talking about the upcoming episodes, Grand Entry of Anita Bhabhi will be seen on Monday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 pm on &TV. Earlier, two more actresses have played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show. First of all this role was played by Saumya Tandon. After Soumya, Neha Pendesse did this role. Fans liked both of them as Anita Bhabhi. Now Vidhisha is also getting a lot of appreciation for this role.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

646
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
445
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
388
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top