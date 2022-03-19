new baleno cng and glanza cng launch: good news! New Maruti Baleno CNG and New Toyota Glanza CNG are coming, see how much mileage? – new maruti baleno cng and new toyota glanza cng to launch soon with great mileage, see expected price features

BUSINESS

new Delhi.
New ‌‌Baleno CNG And New Toyota Glanza CNG Launch: CNG cars are about to come out in India. Recently launched 2022 new Maruti Baleno and new Toyota Glanza are also going to come in CNG avatar soon. Both the cars belong to the premium hatchback segment and have been produced under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership. Recently, both these models have been updated, in which the look has been improved, as well as many new features have also been added. At present, both these cars are in petrol engine option and soon their CNG variants are also coming, which will reduce the burden on the pockets of the people and save their money. Let us tell you the mileage details along with the expected price and features of the new Baleno and the new Glanza.

mileage will be great
Nowadays, when the price of petrol is touching the sky, people want to know how much mileage it gives before buying a new car. You might also be wondering about the mileage of the upcoming CNG model of the new Baleno and the new Glanza. In such a situation, let us tell you that according to the website of Toyota India, the new Glanza CNG will be offered with a mileage of up to 25kmpl. At the same time, the mileage of the new Maruti Baleno can also be between 25kmpl to 30kmpl. Currently, the regular models of both these hatchbacks are powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, which is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. The petrol engine option of these cars has a mileage of up to 22 kmpl.

People are buying a lot of CNG cars

check prices
Let us tell you that the new Toyota Glanza has been introduced in India in a variety of trim levels like E, S, G and V, with prices ranging from Rs 6.4 lakh to Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the price of the new Maruti Baleno ranges from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of CNG variants of both these cars can be higher by Rs 60-80 thousand. In the coming days, Maruti is going to introduce CNG models of many more of its cars. This year the company has launched cars like the new Celerio CNG and the new WagonR CNG as well as the DZire CNG.

