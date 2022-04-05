New 'Benjamin Franklin' doc takes a deep dive into American history

New ‘Benjamin Franklin’ doc takes a deep dive into American history

There’s something comforting about Ken Burns’ PBS documentaries that tackle themes from before video, as filmmakers, unlike most of the industry, avoid dramatic reenactments in favor of a less-technical approach. Enter “Benjamin Franklin,” four hours dedicated to the Founding Fathers, capturing all aspects of a man described as “the most famous American in the world” during his time there.

An inventor, wordsmith and publisher. A “reluctant revolutionary.” A slave owner, and later an abolitionist. a diplomat. and the father of a son who remained loyal to the British crown during the war, creating a rift between them.

Franklin was all these things, as explained by various historians to shed light on them. As Joseph Ellis summed it up, Franklin was “a…


Read Full News