New Chicago 0 – Brown de Edrog 0

Nueva Chicago and Braun d’Adrogue met at the Repubblica de Mataderos Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In the first half, both of them could not understand the way of opening. A very tough game and a very similar match in which he didn’t take advantage.

In the second half, Braun d’Adrog had 12 minutes to open the scoring with Sprot whose shot hit the crossbar.

Also on 33 minutes, a one-off against Acosta, he throws a center and eliminates Noble Cross and Taborda drives it into the corner to avoid the fall of the bull.

Nueva Chicago had the approach but did not pose a threat against Horacio Ramirez’s goal.

A draw that serves to connect Tricolor del Sur and continue…