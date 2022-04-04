New COVID-19 variant XE identified: What to know and why experts say don’t worry

A new COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United Kingdom, but experts say there is no cause for alarm yet.

The variant, known as XE, is a combination of the original BA.1 omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2. This type of combination is known as a “recombinant” type.

Public health experts say recombinant types are very common and often crop up and disappear on their own.

“Right now, there’s really no public health concern,” said Dr., an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and ABC News contributor. John Brownstein said. “Recombinant variants happen again and again. In fact, the reason this XE variant is recombinant is because we already have XA, XB, XC, XD, and none of them turned out to be of real concern. “

according to this…