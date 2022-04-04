New COVID symptoms added to official NHS list as free testing ends UK News

The official list of COVID-19 symptoms has been expanded to include nine new symptoms of the disease, including headache, diarrhea and a blocked nose.

The list has been updated as covid Infection levels in the UK reached a record high, with around five million people currently estimated to be infected.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist for the Zoe COVID-19 symptom tracker app, has said that updating the list of symptoms is overdue and could help reduce infections.

The extension comes just days after the government Ends offer of free universal COVID-19 testing,

Along with the three traditional symptoms of fever, a new and persistent cough, and a decrease or change in taste or smell, the new symptoms have been added to the NHS website.

According to the NHS, the symptoms of Kovid-19…