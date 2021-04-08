New crush alert: Sai Ketan Rao is hitting audience heart hard: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali – Tellyexpress

Star Plus show ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’s’ amazing storyline is seizing audience heart. The love story of two poles apart individual has audience heart. Pallavi, a dedicated girl and widow lives her life happily with her in-laws. She fear falling in love again because of her bitter past. Here, rich businessman Raghav Rao’s path crosses with Pallavi. The tashan between them is enjoyed by the fans.

Fans just can’t stop drooling over Pallavi and Raghav’s banters. Actor Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar is doing exceptional in the show. The way both are bringing life to their characters, actors are hitting audience heart hard. Shivangi is well-complementing Sai in the show. Sai’s on-screen appearance is an absolute love. Thus, here we are going to list out top 5 reasons why fans are falling for Sai Ketan Rao in ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’.

Raghav’s on-screen presence:

Makers have definitely worked hard to bring the best out of Sai Ketan as Raghav. His aura in the show is spectacular. His toughness has audience heart. Sai as Raghav is maker’s hot choice unquestionably!

His expressions:

Raghav is not a typical hero or a lover boy. His traits are making him to stand out in the crowd. The way Sai’s expression speaks in the show more than his dialogues; fans just can’t resist themselves from falling for the hunk.

Raghav’s tashan with Pallavi:

Hate-love story is fans favorite. Raghav and Pallavi’s tashan in the show is fetching audience attention. Raghav dislikes Pallavi yet his care for the latter, makes audience to go ‘aww’.

He is swoon worthy in aggressive scenes:

Raghav is rich businessman and a local goon too. His anger has a separate fan base.

Sai Ketan Rao is the only actor who is currently making fans to fall for his intense look. Rao looks extra hot in aggressive scenes.

His ‘Saari ka dukaan’ for Pallavi is super cute:

Sai Ketan Rao’s South Indian touch in his dialogues surely melts the screen. Be it ‘Aiyoo’ or ‘Saari Ka dukaan’; Sai as Raghav is hitting masses heart hard with his performance.

Let’s see what more you add. Comment and tell us what is making you to fall for sexy hunk Raghav aka Sai Ketan Rao.

