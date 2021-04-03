New Delhi urges Beijing to join hands, expedite LAC pullback | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

NEW DELHI: With the LAC disengagement still incomplete in eastern Ladakh, the government on Friday reiterated that prolongation of the situation was in neither side’s interest and expressed hope that the Chinese side would work with India to ensure that the process in the remaining areas was completed at the earliest.
“This would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to restoration of peace and provide conditions for progress of our bilateral relationship,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, recalling foreign minister S Jaishankar’s remarks before his counterpart Wang Yi earlier that prolonging the situation served neither country’s interest.
“As you are well aware, after the disengagement in Pangong Tso area, we have had the 10th round of senior commanders meeting, a teleconference between the foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart and a WMCC (diplomatic) interaction on March 12. There is a consensus that the two sides should now quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh,” Bagchi said.
The government has described the disengagement in Pangong Tso area as a significant step forward that has provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC.

