New details reveal how Tiger Woods reacted following car crash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Friday released more details about Tiger Woods’ Feb. 23 car crash.

According to documents reviewed by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Woods believed he was in Florida, not California, when he was interviewed in the hospital following the accident. The report also states that Woods showed many signs of shock after the accident when emergency personnel responded to the scene.

“[Woods] was acting in a manner consistent with someone suffering from shock due to having been involved in a major traffic collision,” Deputy Carlos Gonzalez wrote in the report. “[Woods] was stuffing the deployed airbag back into the steering wheel. [Woods] was knocked unconscious during the collision and said he did not know how the collision occurred.”

The report added that Woods was “somewhat combative,” which is also consistent with shock caused by injuries. When interviewed by Deputy Kyle Sullivan at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, Woods “did not remember being involved in a traffic collision” and “thought he was currently in the state of Florida.”

The report also goes into previously known detail about the cause and circumstances of the accident itself. The account is consistent with other details we already knew about Woods’ mental state after the crash.

Woods issued a statement on Thursday in response to the release of the details of the crash.