New documentary explores how Jimmy Savile ‘hid in plain sight’

The director of a new documentary about Jimmy Saville has said it aims to examine the disgraced entertainer’s relationship with the British public and establishment to explain how he was “hidden in plain sight” for so long.

New two-part Netflix program, Jimmy Saville: A British Horror StoryThe archive footage covering a 50-year period delves into how one of television’s biggest stars got away with his crimes as a prolific sex offender.