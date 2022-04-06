New documentary explores how Jimmy Savile ‘hid in plain sight’

The director of a new documentary about Jimmy Saville has said it aims to examine the disgraced entertainer’s relationship with the British public and establishment to explain how he was “hidden in plain sight” for so long.
New two-part Netflix program,The archive footage covering a 50-year period delves into how one of television’s biggest stars got away with his crimes as a prolific sex offender.
It also explores Saville’s relationship with Prince Charles, particularly the letters they exchanged over the years, during which the presenter often gave advice on public and family matters.
Documentary director Rowan…
