New England is in talks with Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of the 2022 NFL offseason

The New England Patriots have had a calm season so far. The Patriots moved their own largely concerned players, as they re-signed safety Devin McCourty and offensive lineman Trent Brown. The team brought on former New York Giants safety Jabril Peppers, Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler, and hybrid receiver/running back Ty Montgomery. However, New England’s offensive moves left a bit to be desired, especially with the team seeking improvement from quarterback Mac Jones, second year with the team. Which is why the Patriots’ recent actions around free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reporter Dove Kleiman has the latest Patriots rumors about Beckham Jr.

#Patriot The star has had exploratory talks with free-agent WR Odell Beckham about signing…