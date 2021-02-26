New England Patriots opt out: Donut Hightower, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon are planned to return for the 2121 season. sport

The New England Patriots had about 2020 t0 recording their first losing season in at least 20 years. However, things are progressing to 2021.

The Patriots were dealt with some serious failures. (Then) Tom Brady, who won 6 times at quarterback, was the first and most obvious to lose.

Of course, the impact of Brady’s move to Tampa was not fully felt at the time. Typical naysayers out there who felt that Belichick would recover without him, but Brady would struggle in Florida. Well, we all know how it turned out.

To add to this, the Pats had to deal with a league-high 8 players who decided to pull out of the 2020 season over coronovirus concerns. This group of 8 included Patrick Chung and Donta Hightower — both defensive superstars who were integral to New England’s recent Super Bowl run.

It would not be right to blame the Patriots’ lack of it in a 7-9 season, but it certainly played a part. However, fortunately for New England, they should be fast for 2021.

Donta Hoverver, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon all set to return in 2021.

Free agency has not started, but # Patriot Some reinforcements are already taking place. Sources say he has key opt-outs since 2020, including LB Donut Hightower, S. Patrick Chung and OT Marcus Cannon – with plans to return by 2021. Physically, all are in a good place. – Ian Rapport (@RapSheet) 26 February, 2021

Should be back with the team as reported by Ian Rapoport, linebacker Donta Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon. This would certainly bring some more necessary reinforcements for the team, especially on defense.

However, although Hoverver is set to return, it is still unknown whether New England will bring him back. If they release him, it would clear $ 9.95 million in cap space.

The Pats are already in a good position in terms of cap space, so this move could give them a chance to build something from the ground up.

As an outsider, the Patriots can certainly rotate things, especially if they address the QB situation.