LATEST

New England Patriots opt out: Donut Hightower, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon are planned to return for the 2121 season. sport

Posted on

The New England Patriots had about 2020 t0 recording their first losing season in at least 20 years. However, things are progressing to 2021.

The Patriots were dealt with some serious failures. (Then) Tom Brady, who won 6 times at quarterback, was the first and most obvious to lose.

Of course, the impact of Brady’s move to Tampa was not fully felt at the time. Typical naysayers out there who felt that Belichick would recover without him, but Brady would struggle in Florida. Well, we all know how it turned out.

To add to this, the Pats had to deal with a league-high 8 players who decided to pull out of the 2020 season over coronovirus concerns. This group of 8 included Patrick Chung and Donta Hightower — both defensive superstars who were integral to New England’s recent Super Bowl run.

It would not be right to blame the Patriots’ lack of it in a 7-9 season, but it certainly played a part. However, fortunately for New England, they should be fast for 2021.

Read also: “Not at all! There are no better 32 people than me.”: New England Patriots QB Cam Newton believes he will be a starter in 2021.

Donta Hoverver, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon all set to return in 2021.

Should be back with the team as reported by Ian Rapoport, linebacker Donta Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon. This would certainly bring some more necessary reinforcements for the team, especially on defense.

However, although Hoverver is set to return, it is still unknown whether New England will bring him back. If they release him, it would clear $ 9.95 million in cap space.

The Pats are already in a good position in terms of cap space, so this move could give them a chance to build something from the ground up.

As an outsider, the Patriots can certainly rotate things, especially if they address the QB situation.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
731
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });