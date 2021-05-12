New episode update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and other shows

As a result of the raging Pandemic, Goa also went into lockdown and that meant no shooting for the shows who have moved their base to Goa.

According to the latest reports from Indianexpress.com, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will now move their base to Hyderabad, while other shows like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Qurbaan Hua, and Tujhse Hai Raabta have decided to move their base to Silvassa.

There is no update yet on other shows shooting in Goa. The teams of some of the shows have decided to stay in Goa until a new location is found. Although the recce of new locations has been done by their teams.

Unlike the last lockdown, when the shoots were completely stopped and there were no episodes to be aired by the makers. This time the makers a hustling to keep the shot going. As they say ” The Show Must Go On”