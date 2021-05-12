ENTERTAINMENT

New episode update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and other shows

Telly Updates

As a result of the raging Pandemic, Goa also went into lockdown and that meant no shooting for the shows who have moved their base to Goa.

According to the latest reports from Indianexpress.com, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will now move their base to Hyderabad, while other shows like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Qurbaan Hua, and Tujhse Hai Raabta have decided to move their base to Silvassa.

There is no update yet on other shows shooting in Goa. The teams of some of the shows have decided to stay in Goa until a new location is found. Although the recce of new locations has been done by their teams.

Unlike the last lockdown, when the shoots were completely stopped and there were no episodes to be aired by the makers. This time the makers a hustling to keep the shot going. As they say ” The Show Must Go On”

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
27
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top