New era begins for both Ireland and Women’s Six Nations

A fresh start for Ireland, and an exciting leap into the unknown for women’s rugby.

While this is the second year of TikTok Women’s Six Nations existing in its own standalone window, this time it is the real deal.

Last year’s shortened edition was a perfect testing ground for the championship’s new late-spring window, with organizers citing an increase in TV figures and more online engagement as the reason for retaining it in 2022.

England won their third title in a row, with France trailing in second, and it’s hard to see anything other than the same two-horse race at the conclusion of this championship in late April.

The widening gap between England (live on RT Player from noon), France and the rest is an issue, but for another day as far as Irish fans…