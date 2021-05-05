LATEST

New facility for children with autism opens at Par Tech campus in New Hartford – Rome Sentinel

NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member, Dr. Andy Lopez-Williams and ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy recently during a grand opening ceremony at its new facility for children with autism.

The new facility on the Par Technology campus, off of Seneca Turnpike, features an open concept which blends educational components with a variety of activities and learning opportunities for its clients.

The center boasts a new classroom, computer and technology space, arts and crafts area, and a functional play space that allows the staff to incorporate learning with everyday life skills. 

Over the past 14 years, AAPSA has established itself as an assessment and treatment center for neurodevelopmental disorders in the region.

Part of its mission is to educate the greater community about evidence-based practice, particularly emphasizing early diagnosis and intervention.

A wealth of scientific evidence supports that treating autism in preschool years leads to much better outcomes, a statement from ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy says, adding that the new facility allows its team of professionals to provide an intensive level of positive support to children with autism, teach new skills, reduce challenging behavior, and prepare each child for a successful transition into a structured educational setting. 

“AAPSA is incredibly excited about this new facility which will allow us to provide children in our community with the very best therapeutic, educational, and social experience,” the statement said.

AAPSA has offices in Syracuse and New Hartford and can be contacted by visiting the agency’s website at www.aapsa.net; followed on Facebook @adhdandautismpsychologicalservicesandadvocacy or by calling 315-732-3431.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

32
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
9
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top