New facility for children with autism opens at Par Tech campus in New Hartford – Rome Sentinel

NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member, Dr. Andy Lopez-Williams and ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy recently during a grand opening ceremony at its new facility for children with autism.

The new facility on the Par Technology campus, off of Seneca Turnpike, features an open concept which blends educational components with a variety of activities and learning opportunities for its clients.

The center boasts a new classroom, computer and technology space, arts and crafts area, and a functional play space that allows the staff to incorporate learning with everyday life skills.

Over the past 14 years, AAPSA has established itself as an assessment and treatment center for neurodevelopmental disorders in the region.

Part of its mission is to educate the greater community about evidence-based practice, particularly emphasizing early diagnosis and intervention.

A wealth of scientific evidence supports that treating autism in preschool years leads to much better outcomes, a statement from ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy says, adding that the new facility allows its team of professionals to provide an intensive level of positive support to children with autism, teach new skills, reduce challenging behavior, and prepare each child for a successful transition into a structured educational setting.

“AAPSA is incredibly excited about this new facility which will allow us to provide children in our community with the very best therapeutic, educational, and social experience,” the statement said.

AAPSA has offices in Syracuse and New Hartford and can be contacted by visiting the agency’s website at www.aapsa.net; followed on Facebook @adhdandautismpsychologicalservicesandadvocacy or by calling 315-732-3431.